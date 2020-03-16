Fabregas e la scommessa persa con Caballero: 'Gli regalai un'auto rotta'

Prima di passare al Monaco a gennaio 2019, Cesc Fabregas ha trascorso 5 stagioni e mezzo al Chelsea. Lì ha incrociato Willy Caballero, portiere di riserva coi Blues, al quale lo lega un simpatico aneddoto.

So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go. Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge. For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day i got too confident and it got a of out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover. Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so you can imagine how it went... I went from feeling the most confident, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth